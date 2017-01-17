Overnight fire evacuates Purdue sorority house

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – More than 30 people were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Alpha Omicron Pi house early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, the Purdue Fire Department received a call about a fire in the kitchen in the building at 1301 Tower Drive. The building’s alarm company also alerted the fire department about the fire.

The West Lafayette Fire Department was called in to assist, and together, both departments put out the fire.

As a precaution, everyone inside was evacuated. They were let back inside before 2 a.m.

No one was hurt.

