Purdue Dreamer Award recipient honored for continuing MLK’s vision

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being celebrated Monday night at Purdue University. One person will also be honored for following King’s vision.

Lisa Rile is the recipient of this year’s annual Purdue Dreamer Award. Rile is being recognized for working on enrollment management, the Honors College and business management diversity.

“There’s some really amazing people at Purdue, faculty and staff, and so to be recognized along with them is quite an honor,” said Rile.

Those awarded follow King’s vision of service to others and further Purdue’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Past Recipient Renee Thomas said, “A dreamer is someone who looks at the current situation and imagines a future better than its current self.”

Thomas said it’s important to acknowledge the contributions by faculty, staff and students.

Alysa Christmas Rollock said her team created the award in 2004. It is given to one person or organization from Purdue.

“They are true servant leaders. They serve and they don’t expect to receive reward for it, and they tend to be surprised by it,” Rollock said, “It’s just important to know there are varying ways in which you can serve the community.”

Rile said she will continue to follow the visions of King and Purdue.

“I meet a lot of new people all the time so I will keep asking questions, keep learning,” said Rile. “I feel like that’s mostly my job to keep learning about things.”

Each recipient receives a Purdue Dreamer medallion and recognition at the university’s MLK celebration.

