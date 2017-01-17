September electrocution death at Gary Works ruled accident

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an employee at the Gary Works steel mill who died last year at the northwest Indiana facility was electrocuted.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Tuesday that the Lake County coroner’s office says its investigation found that the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Arizzola of Valparaiso was accidental.

The Navy veteran and married father of two died Sept. 30 at the U.S. Steel Slab Storage Yard at the mill. The newspaper says he worked as an electrician and died while trying to fix a crane. The cause and manner of death weren’t released at the time.

