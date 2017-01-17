Southern Indiana city renames road after President Obama

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The southern Indiana city of New Albany has renamed a local road in honor of President Barack Obama days before the president leaves office.

Crews installed signs Friday renaming Reas Lane as Barack Obama Way. The Ohio River city’s board of works approved the name-change in late 2016.

The News and Tribune reports New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan says the city’s brand-new Business Park North “would not exist” without economic stimulus funding that Congress passed early in Obama’s presidency.

Although the road was named for the outgoing president, Gahan says he looks forward to positive actions by the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump and Indiana’s own Gov. Mike Pence. Trump and Pence take office on Friday.

Gahan says “we certainly are rooting for them to be successful, too.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...