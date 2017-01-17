Tippecanoe County hires new highway maintenance supervisor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County is welcoming a new highway maintenance supervisor.

Capt. Brian Sterner with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is going to take on the new role starting next month. Tippecanoe County commissioners made the hire official Tuesday morning.

Sterner has spent almost three decades with the sheriff’s office. He says he thinks of the highway department as a form of emergency response, especially in bad weather conditions.

Sterner said this position is a chance for him to start a second career.

“I turned 50 in June, so that was a time that I could look at retirement from the sheriff’s office and let some younger folks move up in that organization to take on some more responsibilities,” Sterner said. “There comes a time when it’s, you know, that time for people to move on and do something else. And I reached that time so that’s the reason why.”

Ed Ward was the most recent highway maintenance supervisor. He retired at the end of 2016.

