Which educational programs will make it to the former Lafayette Life building?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Planning is underway to see which educational programs will be housed at the former Lafayette Life building.

Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said they closed on the building in mid-December. Work is now being done to remove items, including book shelves and cubicles.

Huddle said conversations are still in the works with the Tippecanoe School Corporation and West Lafayette schools to see if there would be any interest in making it a county-wide career and tech center.

“The conversation will focus on what programs does TSC have, which ones does West Lafayette have and which ones does LSC have? Are there ways we can combine resources and make it an improvement for students?” said Huddle.

Huddle said once the programs are determined, architects will start designing. He said the goal is to start some programs by the fall of 2019.

