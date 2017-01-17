White County man found dead in his garage

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities responded to a White County home Sunday on a report that a vehicle had crashed into a garage.

Around 12:20 p.m., a passerby called 911 upon noticing a 1966 Mercury Comet partially sticking out of a garage on the 8600 block of N. Keiger Drive near Buffalo, Indiana. The caller told police the garage appeared to be damaged and a man was pinned between the car and the side of the garage door.

First responders arrived and found the man unresponsive. The victim was later identified as 71-year-old Allen Gunther of that address.

Authorities said based on preliminary investigation, Gunther may have been trying to get the car out of the garage. He worked on and repaired older cars. Neighbors reported hearing him “revving up the motor” Friday.

People who knew Gunther told deputies he may have been preparing the car for an event on Sunday when the incident happened.

Officials said the cause of death appears to be accidental, but the case is still under investigation by the White County Sheriff’s Office and the White County Coroner’s Office.

