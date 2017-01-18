Authorities seize 3 lbs. of meth, 2 lbs. of pills, 21 guns and $200K following traffic stop

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Four people were arrested Tuesday evening in Fulton County after Indiana State Police said a traffic stop led authorities to seize pounds of multiple drugs, a large variety of weapons and more than $200,000.

Indiana State Police made a traffic stop on a pickup truck Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. 31, near County Road 375 North in Fulton County, for an unsafe lane movement. The truck was driven by 54-year-old Stephan Howard from Rochester, Indiana. Troopers said they noticed “indicators that criminal activity might be afoot” and a K-9 was brought in to assist.

Rochester Police Officer Andrew Heney and his K-9, Hunter, arrived. Hunter indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. During a search of the pickup and its occupants, officers allegedly found approximately four grams of methamphetamine and more than $10,000.

Police arrested Howard and the truck’s passengers: 25-year-old Sarah Hine and 42-year-old Brandy Fletcher, both of Rochester, Indiana; and 48-year-old William James of Elkhart, Indiana.

State police said further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a Rochester home on Reed Lane. During the search, authorities allegedly seized three pounds of meth, a quarter pound of marijuana, two pounds of methadone pills, 12 long guns and nine handguns. Officers also located $202,628 and other drug paraphernalia in the house.

All four people were taken to the Fulton County Jail and face preliminary charges for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Fletcher, Hine and Howard face additional charges for dealing meth, dealing in a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance. James faces an additional charge for visiting a common nuisance.

Indiana State Police were assisted on this case by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department.

