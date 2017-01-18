Car crossing centerline kills 3 on northern Indiana highway

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a northern Indiana highway, causing a crash that killed three people and critically injured two others.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified those killed in the Tuesday afternoon crash as 33-year-old Jeffery Williams of Gary, Indiana; 30-year-old Catrina Bontrager of Goshen, Indiana; and 23-year-old Michael Nahhas of Niles, Illinois.

The department says Williams was driving on U.S. 20 about 20 miles west of South Bend when his car crossed the center line. Bontrager was a passenger in Williams’ car and Nahhas was a passenger in a car that was struck. The driver and another passenger were taken to a South Bend hospital in critical condition.

The department says tests have ruled out drugs or alcohol as crash factors.