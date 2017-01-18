Columbian Park Zoo prepares for 2017 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo is preparing for its 2017 season, and there’s plenty of fun things for families to do.

Amber Frederick and Courtney Nave along with some of their animal friends visited News 18 at Noon to tell us about the zoo’s new programs and camps for this year.

“We’ve been very fortunate to build up quite a following in the community with some of our long-running children’s programs that take place on weekends,” Frederick said. “We are retiring some of those popular programs and replacing the whole lineup with some exciting new … opportunities for children and families.”

She said there will be three different age brackets, with the first called Wild Beginnings geared for toddlers and preschoolers. Frederick said a few new programs are available in that series, with one coming up soon called Zoo Sprouts.

“It’s called Zoo Sprouts, for ages 3-4. It’s a weekend workshop, where kids learn about animals,” Frederick said. “But we’re also going to be focusing on early childhood learning foundations, so it’s a great program.”

She said there are also school-age workshops available for children 5-7 and 8-11. Frederick said another new program this year will focus on preteens, ages 12-14.

“We have what we call Discovery Workshop. … They’re going to explore different career options with animals,” she said.

Watch the full video to learn more about the animal guests on the set.

To learn more about this year’s programs, visit Columbian Park Zoo’s website.

