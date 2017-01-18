Congressman Rokita talks about the inauguration, plans to repeal the ACA

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) – Congressman Todd Rokita is calling on Americans to be respectful at Friday’s inauguration.

Rokita said a peaceful transition of power is something you don’t have in every nation and he wants that to continue in the United States.

He said this is a time when the country is supposed to come together and that’s what he did when President Barack Obama was sworn into office despite the fact he disagreed with most of Obama’s views.

Rokita said while he expects some protests, he hopes he doesn’t see people doubting the legitimacy of the new president.

“This idea that you’re going to call someone not a legitimate president, that you’re going to blame the state of Michigan, you’re going to blame the Russians, and who knows, by the end of this you’re going to blame aliens from outer space,” he said.

Rokita said he’s more than excited for Trump’s administration, and he’s looking forward to the president’s support on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

He said people shouldn’t be worried about efforts to repeal Obamacare. As vice chairman of the budget committee, Rokita said they aren’t planning to get rid of it right away, it is expected to phase out gradually.

He said some of the problems with Obamacare include increasing prices and limited options.

Rokita said this repeal has nothing to do with politics or President Obama’s legacy. He said it simply speaks to what Hoosiers have asked for.

“Thousands, thousands of emails, a lot of letters, I get asked about it at every town hall that I go to,” said Rokita. “While some, because it doesn’t affect them directly, think that this is not an issue, it is. Mr. Trump campaigned on it because he was hearing the same things.”

Rokita said local programs like the Healthy Indiana Plan are going to flourish from the repeal and replacement.

Although Rokita said a new plan will be created, some elements of the Affordable Care Act will remain the same — like the idea that you can stay on your parents’ plan until you are 26 years old or protections for pre-existing conditions.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...