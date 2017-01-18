Farmer’s sentiment at record high post-election

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) – For the majority of 2016, farmers’ optimism was nearing an all time low. But over the past two months, Purdue University researchers discovered a big shift in feelings towards the agricultural economy.

There’s a monthly agriculture economy barometer put out by Purdue ag economist Jim Mintert and his team to show the sentiment of farmers. In December and January, it showed the highest reading in the survey’s 15-month history.

“It was a bit of a surprise because economic conditions in the ag sector really didn’t change appreciably,” said Mintert.

So why the change?

“There seems to be a change in sentiment around the election,” said Mintert. “How much is directly attributed to the outcome of the election versus the change in the stock market that has taken place is difficult to ascertain. But there clearly was a change in sentiment, especially about the future.”

Farmer Brent Bible is one of those who agrees with the survey.

“Part of it, I think, is because of the election,” said Bible. “And a change in not only the executive administration, but also the legislative side of things. “There is a perception that regulations will probably be lessened and usually that is a good sign on agriculture and the agricultural community.”

Both Mintert and Bible agree that less regulations help the agricultural economy. But both say a trade war of any sort would be bad for farmers exports.

Bible says he doesn’t expect a big change in 2017 just yet, so he is focused only on what he can control.

“We more rely on ourselves to produce a good crop,” said Bible. And hopefully, [the] market … given whatever circumstances are presented to us,” said Bible.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...