Former Purdue interim coach Gerad Parker headed to Cincinnati

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gerad Parker is on the move.

The former Purdue interim head football coach will join Cincinnati’s staff as running backs coach, according to footballscoop.com.

Parker is not the only ex-Boilermaker coach to join the Bearcats’ staff this offseason.

Cincinnati officially hired former Purdue linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Parker spent four seasons with the Gold and Black. He served as tight ends coach for two seasons before becoming wide receivers coach in 2015.

Following Darrell Hazell’s dismissal last October, Parker was elevated to interim head coach for the team’s final six games of the season.

Purdue hired Jeff Brohm as Hazell’s permanent replacement in December.

