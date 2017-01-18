Indiana county OKs resolution endorsing Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The commissioners in western Indiana’s Vigo County have unanimously endorsed the idea of bringing a casino to Terre Haute.

Tuesday’s vote in favor of a resolution embracing the casino proposal cites the new jobs, tourism and additional tax revenue that would follow.

The Tribune-Star reports the resolution states that the city about 70 miles west of Indianapolis “would benefit through an injection of jobs and employment benefits” that would come with a casino.

That casino would need legislative approval.

Republican state Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from southeastern Indiana’s Rising Sun casino to Terre Haute.

Local residents who attended a weekend meeting with Ford and other lawmakers in Terre Haute said they oppose bringing a casino to the city.

