Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An organization that provides support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers says it has relocated to a new headquarters after raising $1.75 million over the last six months as part of a $2.6 million capital campaign.

Indiana Youth Group said Tuesday its 15,000 square feet of office space on Indianapolis’ north side is about five times the size of its former location, where nearly 800 Hoosiers ages 12 to 20 made visits last year.

It says nearly 70 donors made contributions during the silent phase of the fundraising.

Indiana Youth Group provides safe places, suicide prevention, wellness programming, education and advocacy for LGBT youth. The group was founded in 1987 by two members of the LGBT community who witnessed an alarming increase in youths calling a suicide helpline.