Lake County K-9 shot on duty after suspect flees from traffic stop

GARY, Ind, (WLFI) — A Lake County K-9 is being treated at Purdue University after being shot by a fleeing suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was hit with return fire and suffered life-threatening injuries.

K-9 Blade arrived at the Purdue Veterinary Hospital by police car Wednesday evening.

The situation started with a routine traffic stop on Gary’s south side just before 3 p.m. Indiana State Police said a passenger in the stopped car fled from the scene.

They say the deputy and K-9 chased the suspect for about 500 feet when he fired at them. They say the deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect once.

He was taken to a hospital. His name has not been released.

According to Purdue University Spokesperson Brian Zink, Blade is in stable condition.

