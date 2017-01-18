‘Lettice and Lovage:’ Civic Theatre celebrates London and its history

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The latest production by Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette is all about delicate balance of preserving the actual past and how one may remember it.

“Lettice and Lovage” is set in London and tells the story of two women and a battle for all that is sacred to the crown.

“It’s a terrific play about two, let’s say mature women,” said Craig Martin, the play’s director during an appearance on News 18 This Morning. “They feel a little bit on the outside of life and civilization and are worried about the loss of history and culture.”

Kate Walker plays the title character Lettice.

“It’s a little intimidating because the role was written for Dame Maggie Smith, so it’s hard not to do imitations of her,” said Walker. “Although some of the phrases and delivery of her lines were intended to be delivered with her biting sarcasm.”

The play opens Friday, Jan. 20 and runs every weekend until Saturday, Feb. 4. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for seniors, $11 for youth and $8 for student rush.

You can buy tickets online or at the box office.

