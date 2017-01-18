Locals rally in Women’s March on Washington in D.C. and in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a couple of days Donald Trump will be sworn in as our 45th president. But thousands will be rallying against the new administration in the Women’s March on Washington. News 18 found local women who are marching both in Lafayette and in D.C. to make sure their voices are heard.

Sheila Rosenthal collects magnets from all over the world. She’s hoping to come back with one from Washington D.C after this weekend.

“We’ll make our voices heard,” said Rosenthal.

She is heading to D.C. Thursday to rally in the Women’s March on Washington.

“As the president-elect, the things he said are demeaning to women, immigrants and people with disabilities,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal said she’s marching to send a bold message to the new government.

“I’m marching to stand with many diverse groups of people to say from the beginning of his presidency that we are watching,” said Rosenthal.

She’s all packed and ready to leave for the airport, but she won’t be leaving without a sign she made with the Indiana flag on it. She has even packed several copies.

“I’m going to bring this because I want find other Hoosiers.”

She said it will be a way to meet and network with other Hoosiers.

“We’re making our voices heard for some people who are unable to do so,” said Rosenthal.

Victoria Woeste and Kathy Parker will be making their voices heard here in Lafayette.

They’ll be among hundreds of people expected to march for the same thing — only here locally.

“There’s going to be millions of people in Washington and thousands of people in Indianapolis,” said Parker. “But this is my community. This is where I should be.”

Woeste said, “It is also a statement about people’s concerns about what this particular turn in our history means to us and how we live through it.”

The march in Lafayette will be this Saturday at 2 pm. The group will meet outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.

