New intersection coming to US 231 in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $4 million project is in the works to bring another intersection to U.S. 231.

The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved a request Wednesday to begin preliminary plans to extend Cherry Lane to U.S. 231. This will include a roundabout at the McCormick Road intersection, a signal at the U.S. 231 intersection, lighting, and bicycle and pedestrian paths.

The project has an estimated cost of about $4 million and will be paid through federal and TIF funding.

City engineer Ed Garrison said it’s designed to minimize traffic jams during sporting events at Purdue.

“It should definitely help with any congestion to the west,” explained Garrison. “It should also help with those that are currently using Northwestern [Avenue] to get north and south. Now, they’ll have an alternate route that should be a lot quicker and is fairly close in proximity.”

Garrison said another goal is to design the intersection with traffic signals already in place.

“It’s going to be heavily used,” he added. “We want to be able to have a way to control traffic going in and out through the intersection. Really, we want to make sure this is a completely functioning intersection instead of having to go through the process of doing traffic counts.”

Garrison said construction should start in fall of 2018 and wrap up about a year later.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...