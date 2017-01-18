Plans to demolish former WL City Hall move forward

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette eyesore will soon be no more.

The redevelopment commission has approved demolition of the old city hall building.

The Navajo Drive building has sat empty since March of 2014 after a burst pipe led to mold problems.

On Wednesday, the commission accepted a bid for $135,831 from Louisville, Kentucky-based Complete Demolition Services.

The bid is below the city’s $150,000 budget.

The commission also approved the contract for work to begin.

It now moves to the Board of Works for consideration at its Tuesday meeting.

Facilities director Tim Clark told News 18 if the board approves it, demolition could begin the next day.

