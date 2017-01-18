Police release photos from Lafayette Circle K robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have released surveillance pictures of the alleged subject who robbed a Lafayette gas station on Saturday.

The Circle K gas station on the corner of Ferry Street and Earl Avenue was robbed on Jan. 14 just after 5 a.m. The man was wearing a red jacket and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife.

The same location was robbed on New Year’s Day around the same time by a man holding a knife and wearing a red jacket.

In both cases, the man got away before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

