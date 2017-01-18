Purdue women set for Barn Burner Trophy game at IU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team will take its turn in one of the fiercest rivalries in college sports Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, heading to Assembly Hall to face archrival Indiana. The contest is the 81st in series history and the only meeting of the 2016-17 season between the two schools, meaning the coveted Barn Burner Trophy will be on the line.

Thursday marks the 24th time the Barn Burner Trophy has been put on the line, starting in 1993-94 and joining the list of rivalry trophies between Purdue and Indiana. The wood plaque was funded by the Sara Lee Corporation as part of its `Discover Women’s Sports’ program, and the winner each season is responsible for bringing it back to campus each year, adding a panel to mark the victory, score and most valuable player.

Purdue has brought the trophy home to West Lafayette 18 times since its inception, including a 63-53 victory in Mackey Arena last season, in which Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp earned her 207th career win and became the winningest coach in program history. However, the Hoosiers have won the last two rivalry meetings in Bloomington, taking a 62-61 thriller in 2013, and a 72-55 victory in 2015.

“If you’re a fan of Purdue or Indiana, then you know exactly how important this game is,” said head coach Sharon Versyp. “This rivalry is one of the best in college sports, and we’re honored to play our part in it. We just want earn points in the Crimson & Gold Cup and bring the Barn Burner Trophy back home to West Lafayette.”

LAST TIME OUT

• The Boilermakers suffered a 61-56 loss to then-11th-ranked Ohio State at Mackey Arena on Sunday, despite holding the Buckeyes to their lowest single-game scoring output of the season

• Purdue held Ohio State to just six first-quarter points, their fewest in any period this season

• The Boilermakers finished with a 10-0 advantage on the fast break, marking the first time in 68 games Ohio State was held without a fast break point (at Iowa, 2/5/15)

• Purdue held the Big Ten’s leading scorer, and fourth in the NCAA, Kelsey Mitchell to 14 points on 3-17 shooting, marking her second-lowest mark of the season and fourth-lowest of her career

• The Boilermakers were without senior captain and second-leading scorer Bridget Perry, who missed her first game of the season due to concussion symptoms

HEAD COACH Sharon Versyp

• In her 11th year as the Boilermakers’ head coach, giving her the longest tenure of any coach in program history

• Winningest Purdue women’s basketball head coach, earning 226 to date and 343 for her career, and second in program history in Big Ten Conference wins with 104

• Purdue’s eight NCAA Tournament appearances under Versyp are the most under any head coach in program history

• Starred for the Boilermakers from 1985-88, scoring the 13th-most points in program history and was the fourth-fastest player at Purdue to reach 1,000-career points (77 games)

• One-of-2 Big Ten head coaches to lead her alma mater (Amy Williams, Nebraska)

• One-of-2 former Boilermakers to serve as a head coach for a Big Ten team (Teri Moren, Indiana)

• Versyp was the head coach at Indiana for one season before coming home to West Lafayette, leading the Hoosiers to a 19-14 campaign and 9-7 mark in conference play

#BOILERNOTES

• Purdue is tied for fifth in Big Ten play at 3-2, even with Illinois and half a game behind Northwestern

• The Boilermakers are 6-0 this season when scoring at least 70 points, and 11-1 when holding their opponent to 60 points or fewer

• Purdue leads the conference and ranks 22nd in the NCAA in scoring defense, holding opponents to 55.7 ppg

• The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten and rank 16th nationally in fewest fouls, committing just 14.1 per contest

• Purdue also holds top-50 NCAA rankings in field goal percentage defense (.364), turnovers per game (13.5), blocked shots per game (4.8) and assist-turnover ratio (1.16)

• Purdue is assisting on 70 percent of its made field goals (85-122) in Big Ten play

• The Boilermakers are averaging a conference-best 10.4 steals per game through five Big Ten games

• With 5,837 fans per game Purdue leads the Big Ten and ranks ninth nationally in home attendance

• Purdue and Indiana are tied for the best turnover margin (+4.4) in conference action

• With 280 career assists, including five against Ohio State, Ashley Morrissette ranks 17th in school history, surpassing Indiana head coach Teri Moren, Sharika Webb and Carol Emanuel on the Purdue record list

• Nora Kiesler returned to action Sunday vs. Ohio State after missing six of the last seven games, rejecting three shots in her comeback

• Dominique McBryde posted her second double-double of the season Sunday, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Buckeyes

• McBryde played the first complete game of her career, adding three steals and zero turnovers in the 40 minutes

• Ae’Rianna Harris continues to climb Purdue’s freshmen record list for blocks, rejecting four Sunday and 33 on the season as the moved to sixth and passed up Kiesler and Shalicia Hurns

• Boilermaker alumna Beth Brooke-Marciniak will be presented with the 2017 Theodore Roosevelt Award on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Nashville, Tennessee

• Brooke-Marciniak is the first-ever women’s basketball player to receive the NCAA’s highest honor and the seventh woman to receive the award since its inception in 1967

• Former Boilermakers Jennifer Jacoby and Melina Griffin will be honored in the 2017 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as Jacoby will be inducted to the Hall, while Griffin will be honored as a member of the 2017 Silver Anniversary Team

OPPONENT NOTES

• Indiana heads into Thursday’s game at 12-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play, losing three of their last four

• The Hoosiers are 7-1 at home this season with their lone loss in Assembly Hall coming at the hands of Ohio State, 92-82, on New Year’s Ev

• Indiana ranks among the nation’s leaders in scoring (81.4 ppg), field goal percentage (.479) and assist-turnover ratio (1.29)

• The Hoosiers have three players averaging double figures, led by junior Tyra Buss at 19.1 points per game

• Buss ranks seventh in the conference and 32nd in the NCAA in scoring, and leads the Big Ten (eighth nationally) in made free throws, sinking 97-of-119 (.815) on the year

•Junior classmate Amanda Cahill is among the conference leaders in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 per game, and owns six double-doubles on the season

• Thursday is the 81st all-time meeting between Purdue and Indiana, with the Boilermakers holding a 53-27 edge, including a 21-12 mark at Indiana

