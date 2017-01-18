Regulations for home sharing services, including Airbnb, put on hold

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Regulations for home sharing services have been put on hold by Tippecanoe County’s Area Plan Commission.

The amendment to the Unified Zoning Ordinance comes after concerns were raised by the city of Lafayette. The city says some Chatham Square properties were purchased to use as Airbnb locations.

Airbnb is a website that allows people find short-term rentals, as opposed to staying in a hotel.

Certain regulations would be added to the Unified Zoning Ordinance, including time limits on certain rental units.

It was tabled by the APC after several Airbnb hosts showed up Wednesday night to ask that more research be done before passing it.

“We can get more input from people that are affected. Not only hosts, but also maybe people that are going to be involved in enforcement for any rules, neighbors that need to have a little more say about it. But in general, I think it’s great that they put it off and we’re going to give it some more thought,” said Diane Damico.

“It prevents you from running it as a business and, I don’t know, the numbers seem arbitrary to us. We wanted the opportunity to table it and have some discussion so that we could, maybe as a group, give some input and say, ‘Hey, here’s what we think is more reasonable,'” said Andrew Meyer.

The APC also approved a rezoning request, so the Lafayette Family YMCA can relocate. The plans call for a new building with a gym and aquatics center where the old Point East Mobile Home Park was located. That’s near State Road 38 and Creasy Lane.

The goal is to have it up and running by fall of 2018.

