Tippecanoe Co. visitors are making a multimillion dollar difference

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) – The tourism industry is up 11.3 percent in Tippecanoe County, that’s according to a new economic impact report for Indiana.

A new report from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development shows 2015 was a record year for tourism in Tippecanoe County. Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette President Jo Wade said there are a variety of things causing numbers to go up.

“We tend to be a very event-driven market with festivals and even day-on campus kinds of things,” said Wade.

She said Purdue University is the No. 1 attraction in the community.

“Visitors tend to say they came here mostly because of Purdue,” Wade said. “Then, they experience the local restaurants or the downtown.”

The Feast of the Hunters Moon, Wolf Park and the history of the area also bring in more visitors. In 2015, visitors added $356.4 million to the county’s economy. According to the report, for every dollar spent, 78 cents goes back into the local area.

Wade said, “It’s not bad money for our community at all.”

$8.7 billion dollars was contributed to Indiana’s Gross Domestic Product.

Wade said, “People actually shop more out of town than they do in town and they spend bigger dollars.”

Tourism is the fifth largest industry in Tippecanoe County and the fastest growing sector in Indiana. In 2015, tourism supported 7,290 jobs and directly employed 6,040 people.

“Our biggest challenge will be finding the workforce and making sure it’s high-quality customer service driven workforce,” Wade said.

In total for 2015, tourism generated more than $80 million in taxes. Wade said in 2015, every household in Tippecanoe County saved around $622 because of tourism in Indiana.

