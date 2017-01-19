Anti-fraud company hires on Purdue students to help combat schemes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An anti-fraud command center is hiring Purdue University students as part-time employees to help run the operation. The students are being paid to learn more about tricks and trends fraudsters are using to target victims.

With fraudsters growing by the number, the university has created the Purdue Pathmaker Program. It teaches students how to dissect some of fraudulent attacks by working with cyber security companies.

Nick Schumacher is part of the program and has been working with RSA. The company is based out of Israel and has a second location is here in West Lafayette at the Purdue Research Park.

The command center typically hires between 30-50 Purdue students at a time and it’s already helping fraudsters get caught in their own tracks.

Schumacher showed News 18 a map of how frequently cyber attacks occur. He said globally, someone falls victim to a fraudulent scheme every second.

“Next thing you know, you’re information is someone else’s now,” said Schumacher.

He said he’s learned a great deal since the beginning of his internship at RSA.

“They take you from someone who just barely understands how the Internet works and they teach you, not only how the Internet works as a whole, but they teach how these fraudsters are creating the attacks,” said Schumacher.

He said falling victim to fraud is simple.

“You get an e-mail that says your password has expire, you should login and click this link and reset your password.” Said Schumacher.

He said with just one click, people can head down the wrong path.

“It takes you to a website that looks just like what Google looks like or Amazon or whatever and you fill in your credentials and think nothing of it,” said Schumacher. “You hit submit and your information is now theirs.”

He said if a link is embedded in an e-mail that should be a red flag.

“These legitimate institutions will not be sending you links,” said Schumacher .”They will say, copy and paste this URL instead of clicking on the URL.”

Co-Director of the Pathmaker Program Diana Hancock said, “We are going to have a huge gap in the number of professionals working on cyber security.”

Hancock said this was a big reason for the creation of the program. It gives students a head start before entering the workforce. But there is still a lot for these students to help figure out.

“The first step towards keeping yourself safe is a password? Or is it double encryption? Or do you need your thumb print? Those kind of issues also need to be explored,” said Hancock.

More than 20 local companies are involved with the Pathmaker Program, giving students in all different majors the chance to make a difference.

