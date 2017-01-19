Area high school students kick-start 27th annual Purdue Jazz Festival

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Area high school students are jazzed for this weekend. It’s the 27th annual Purdue Jazz Festival.

The festival features concerts, clinics and competitions.

It all started Thursday night with performances by area high school jazz bands. They included Benton Central, West Lafayette, Lafayette Jeff, Harrison and McCutcheon. The Purdue Jazz Band also performed.

While it’s a time to showcase their talents, organizers said it’s also a time to learn.

“When they’re impressionable and young, they get excited about jazz and being around professional jazz musicians and so many other students that are also passionate about the music, it’s just a very exciting time for all of them,” said Dr. Mo Trout, director of the Purdue Jazz Band.

The festival will take place all weekend. High school and middle school jazz bands will be performing Saturday on various stages at Purdue. To see a full agenda, click here.

