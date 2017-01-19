Court docs: Child saved from car after parents found high, passed out

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are facing charges after police say they got high on heroin with a young child in the back seat of the car.

Lafayette police responded to Teal Road across from the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds after they received a call of a car parked in the traffic lanes. The caller reported the vehicle’s two occupants were passed out, and there was a child in the back seat.

Court documents state the caller was in fact able to remove the child from the car without either of the occupants responding. The caller took the child to a restaurant to keep the child warm until police arrived.

Once on scene, documents state police found evidence of heroin use – such as syringes with exposed needles and fresh, bloody needle marks on the two people inside the vehicle. Also, police said the powdery substances found field tested positive for heroin.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Dustin Layton of Frankfort, was conscious but incoherent and disoriented. Police said the car was running and in drive, and Layton’s foot was on the brake.

The passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Jessica Eli of Frankfort, was found unresponsive. Police said Eli’s skin was turning gray, her lips were turning purple and her breathing was coming in gasps.

Documents state Narcan was administered to both Eli and Layton.

Lafayette police arrested Layton and Eli. They both face charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe. Additionally, Eli faces a neglect of dependent charge, and Layton faces a charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18.

