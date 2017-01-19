Group of Lafayette Jeff students head to Washington D.C. for Inauguration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some Lafayette Jefferson High School students are on their way to Washington D.C. to see President-Elect Donald Trump sworn in.

The group left Wednesday night from the high school at 6:30 p.m. and will be driving through the night.

The students have a fun agenda planned with plenty of sightseeing. But most importantly, they’ll be attending the Inauguration on Friday.

The trip was organized through an American History class. Junior Charlotte Sauer said she is excited to witness a piece of our history.

“This is probably going to be known as a very controversial piece of history to be a part of,” Sauer. “It’s a very good opportunity.”

The students will return Monday morning.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...