Indiana starting pollinator habitat conservation program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New efforts are underway in Indiana to restore and conserve habitats for birds, butterflies, bees and other animals.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ fish and wildlife program has started the CORRIDORS program . It stands for Conservation on Rivers and Roadways Intended to Develop Opportunities for Resources and Species.

The program focuses on priority areas around Indiana to improve grassland and pollinator habitats. Those include areas near interstates, on floodplains and next to bodies of water.

Residents who own property in one of the areas can establish habitats on their land through the program. Those who qualify are available for technical and financial assistance.

State officials say it’s important to conserve the habitats because they are critical to the survival of many species.