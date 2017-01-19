ISP: Former Tippecanoe Co. employee arrested; accused of stealing over $300K

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The former Tippecanoe County employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the clerk’s office had her arrest warrant read to her Thursday morning.

Fifty-year-old Kerri Smith, now Kerri Kinsey, of Lafayette, was wanted on an arrest warrant for a theft charge. At 10 a.m. Thursday, troopers read the allegations against her and she was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Due to a health condition, Smith was released from jail.

As News 18 previously reported, Smith is a former employee of the clerk’s office. Court documents state over the course of 10 years, from 2005-2014, Smith stole $324,687.54. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with theft.

The Indiana State Police led the investigation and found discrepancies between record deposits and actual bank deposits. Evidence was allegedly located that Smith wrote and deposited checks to herself – including two large checks for $46,820 and $112,024.32.

According to court documents, Smith admitted guilt about the missing money. First, to her former boss County Clerk Christa Coffey, and then twice to her husband.

Smith was terminated from her position in the clerk’s office in 2014.

