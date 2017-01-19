Justice Rucker’s retirement to come this spring, no date set

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court says Justice Robert Rucker’s planned retirement from the high court will come sometime this spring.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced Rucker’s pending retirement Wednesday during her annual State of the Judiciary address, but didn’t specify when he would step down.

A Thursday statement from the court says Rucker will retire sometime this spring, but the exact date hasn’t been determined.

The 70-year-old justice says it’s “been an honor to serve Hoosiers for a quarter century.”

Rucker was named to the Indiana Court of Appeals in 1991. Gov. Frank O’Bannon named him to the high court in 1999, making him Indiana’s second black justice.

The Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications from attorneys interesting in succeeding Rucker. The deadline for those applications is noon on March 3.