Lake Co. Sheriff’s K-9 recovering at Purdue after 2 surgeries

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is recovering Thursday at the Purdue Veterinary Hospital after he was shot in the line of duty Wednesday.

The Lake County K-9 Association said K-9 officer Blade is in stable condition after having two surgeries. The first was performed Wednesday night to remove bullet fragments from his jaw and neck. Then on Thursday morning, Blade had a second surgery to repair his broken jaw.

Blade was shot during a routine traffic stop on Gary’s south side Wednesday.

On the K-9 Association’s Facebook page, officers credit Blade with saving his handler’s life.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...