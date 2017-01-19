New vaccination requirements for incoming HS seniors

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — New vaccination requirements will mean an additional shot for incoming high school seniors.

The state is advising students who will be high school seniors in fall 2017 to receive a meningitis B vaccine. However, with senior classes to follow – fall 2018 and so on – the vaccine will be required.

Previously, students enrolled in elementary or high schools were required to have vaccinations against four different kinds of meningitis, but Men-B was not one of those.

The Indiana Immunization Coalition said the B-strain accounted for 50 percent of all meningitis cases in 2014, and five out of every six cases in 2015.

Indiana is the first state nationwide to require students to receive the MenB vaccination.

Lisa Robertson, Indiana Immunization Coalition executive director, said this is great news for the health of the young people in our state.

“I hope that other states across the country will soon follow suit,” Robertson said. “Meningitis B can be deadly, and young people seem especially vulnerable to outbreaks.”

The Men-B vaccine is extremely important for students soon heading to college, where chances are higher to contract the disease. Experts say dorm living, shared bathrooms, crowded events, sharing food and drinks are all catalysts for spreading the bacteria.

Since the spring of 2013, meningitis B outbreaks have occurred on five major college campuses in the U.S.

