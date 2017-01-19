Now is the time to apply for Columbian Park Zoo’s Zoo Teen and college internship programs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Teenagers and college students have the opportunity to spend their summer at the Columbian Park Zoo, but the time to act is now. The 2017 Zoo Teen program and college internship program is currently accepting applications.

Zoo education assistant director Courtney Nave and Zoo Teen coordinator Jennifer Spence stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk more about the opportunity.

“Not only do these teens get to come in [to the zoo,] but we’re teaching these teens transferable job skills,” said Nave. “Even if they’re not interested in working in the zoo industry as a career, we’re teaching those skills that are going to transfer to any job that they would be interested in.”

Nave said those skills include time management, adhering to a set schedule and talking to people about conservation.

Teenagers have to be 14-17 years old for the Zoo Teen program. They will be required to volunteer two four-hour shifts per week over the summer.

There is also a college internship program available.

“We have a great internship program at the Columbian Park Zoo. It’s for current students,” said Spence. “Right now, we mostly take animal care and education interns…That’s a great program for them to learn hands-on skills for going on to a career in animal care or education.”

The deadline to submit an application to the Zoo Teen program is Wednesday, March 1. For the college internship program, the deadline is Friday, March 3.

You can either apply online or in person at the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Administration office at 1915 Scott St. in Lafayette.

“We have over 100,000 visitors annually. What we want to do is get teenagers to feel that sense of community,” said Nave. “They’re helping the zoo with our bigger purpose.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...