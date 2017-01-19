Operation Round Up dollars go toward saving lives

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An area volunteer fire department took another step towards a major goal Thursday night.

The West Point Volunteer Fire Department received a donation from Tipmont REMC of $9,000 through the Operation Round Up program.

Customers of REMC round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar.. and the rounded amount goes toward grants for Tipmont’s service area.

As News 18 has previously reported, West Point Volunteer Fire Department is looking for donations to replace the two current ambulances they have.

“They are in need of a new ambulance to take over for theirs that are getting really worn,” Operation Round Up Spokeswoman Cheri North said. “We were able to donate that money to the ambulance fund. We’re pretty pleased about that.”

The West Point Volunteer Fire Department is still seeking donations to help replace their current ambulances.

So far, they have around $15,000 of the $180,000 goal.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...