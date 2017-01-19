Police find body at Lebanon park

LEBANON, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman’s body was found at a park in Lebanon early Thursday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers were called to Memorial Park, located on East Ulen Drive, just after 5 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

Police found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, underneath a picnic table.

Investigators are working to identify the body and notify family.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836.

