Police: Man shot by Lake County officer identified

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a Merrillville man shot by a Lake County sheriff’s officer.

They say 18-year-old Marquis Thomas is being treated for life-threatening wounds at a Chicago hospital.

Police say the officer’s police dog, a 6-year-old Dutch shepherd named Blade, also was wounded in an exchange of gunfire and was in stable condition Thursday at Purdue University Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette.

Police say the officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Gary, and the driver and passenger fled on foot in different directions. The officer and his dog partner pursued the passenger, who opened fired at them.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the driver had been located, gave police a statement and wasn’t “considered a threat.” Police haven’t yet released the reason for the traffic stop.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...