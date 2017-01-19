PowerSports of Lafayette calls it quits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Motorcycle owner Garry Trefts said he felt confident when he put his prized 2012 Harley Davidson Limited into storage at PowerSports of Lafayette last September.

“I thought it was a good, safe haven for the bike,” said Trefts. “So did a lot of other people.”

That confidence was deflated when he stopped at the Lafayette business to check on his bike earlier this week.

“At the bottom of each door there’s a little 8×10 piece of paper that says, ‘Sorry we’re closed,’ and it has the landlord’s name and number below it,” Trefts explained.

Trefts said he spoke with one of the landlords, Louie Lehnen, and was told the business was filing for bankruptcy.

“You’ve probably got at least 50 or 60 guys in there that’s got their bikes stored that’s not going to be happy,” added Trefts

Owner, J.D. Corey, denied an on-camera interview, but he initially claimed the landlords were going to take care of getting the bikes back to customers.

However, the landlord was puzzled as to why returning the bikes was his responsibility.

That left Trefts wondering how long it was going to take to get his Harley back.

“I don’t want anything to happen to my bike or anybody else’s,” said Trefts.

But after News 18 spoke to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office about the matter, Corey said he is in the process of contacting each customer to set up a time for them to retrieve their property.

Trefts said the news comes as a relief.

“You can pet a guy’s dog, but don’t mess with his Harley,” said Trefts. “It’s as simple as that.”

