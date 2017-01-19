Purdue veterinary school treats animals from coast to coast

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Veterinarians at Purdue’s Small Animal Clinic are not strangers to treating animals coming from miles away.

Pets from as far Florida and California have been treated at the Purdue Vet Clinic for everything from broken bones to infectious diseases and cancer.

Dr. Mark Rochat said the clinic is widely known for its advanced equipment and board-certified staff who can treat animals on a higher level than most primary care vet clinics. He said the support the veterinary school gets from the university is essential to providing care to more than 20,000 animals annually.

“Everybody from every level is extremely supportive of the clinical mission of what we do,” Dr. Rochat said. “That’s a huge source of not just service to the public, but also as a source of patients to teach our students, and residents and interns the latest and greatest techniques.”

Rochat said treating severely injured pets is very rewarding.

“It’s not just bringing that animal back, back where they were before the traumatic event,” he said. “But the impact it has on that animal’s owner and their family.”

Rochat said if your pet experiences extreme trauma and you live outside Tippecanoe County, you should contact your local veterinarian first in order to stabilize the injuries. The vet will then determine whether to send the animal to Purdue for treatment.

Purdue’s animal emergency room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...