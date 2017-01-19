Suspect in shooting that injured Lake County K-9 dies

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a police action shooting that injured a Lake County K-9 has died.

Marquis Thomas, 18 of Merrillville, was shot once by a county officer Wednesday.

Investigators said Thomas fled from a traffic stop in Gary. After a short foot pursuit, he turned and fired at the officer, striking his dog.

Police said that’s when the officer fired back. Thomas was taken to a hospital in Chicago where he died of his injuries.

K-9 Blade was taken to Purdue Animal Hospital for treatment. He underwent two surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his face and repair his broken jaw.

The Lake County K-9 Association said Blade is in stable condition. They credit him with saving his officer’s life.

