Woman identified in Lebanon park death investigation

LEBANON, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities have released the identity of a woman whose body was found in a Lebanon park early Thursday morning.

Investigators from the Lebanon Police Department and the Boone County Coroner’s Office have identified the female that was found in Memorial Park as Rebecca Bray, 56, of Lebanon, Indiana.

As News 18 previously reported, the Lebanon Police Department was called to Memorial Park, located on East Ulen Drive, just after 5 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found Bray on the ground underneath a picnic table in the shelter house.

Lebanon police said no foul play is suspected at this time. The death investigation is ongoing.

