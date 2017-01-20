2 newest officers sworn in for Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two new recruits are sworn in as officers of the Lafayette Police Department during a ceremony at City Hall.

Neil Cain, a 1999 Frontier High School graduate, and Matthew Santerre, a 2006 graduate of West Lafayette High School, both took their oaths in front of family and friends.

LPD Chief Patrick Flannelly said 90 percent of applicants do not make the final cut, and he knows these two recruits are a good fit for the community.

Santerre said he applied to serve in Lafayette because of how the department approaches law enforcement.

“Their focus on relationship building – that’s one of the things I’m most excited to start is building relationships, getting out and meeting different people in the different neighborhoods,” Santerre said.

Cain said training doesn’t stop when the job begins, it continues until retirement.

“Lafayette is growing quite a bit. We’ll have to cover a lot more area as it grows,” Cain said. “We have to continue with any training we might need to serve the community.”

The officers are now preparing to attend the police training academy in March.

The department is now at full staff with 142 officers.

