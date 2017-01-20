Action on the hardwood continues on the Friday Night Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s Friday, and that means all the action on the hardwood will come to your living room on tonight’s Frenzy.

Harrison (7-5) travels to Anderson (4-9) where the Raiders are predicted to win this Class 4A matchup. Another local team expected to win is the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos (7-7), who host the Marion Giants (5-6).

Class A 4th-ranked Central Catholic (8-3) heads to Tipton (7-4). Statistics say the CC Knights are slated to pull off a victory over the Blue Devils.

Also sitting high in Class A, No. 2 ranked Tri-County (11-1). The Cavaliers travel to Frontier (2-10) to take on the Falcons, where predictions say the Cavs should come home with the W.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have all highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Friday’s Matchups:

Central Catholic at Tipton – 7:30 p.m.

Clinton Central at Rossville – 7:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Faith Christian – 7:30 p.m.

Covington at Southmont – 7:30 p.m.

Delphi at Winamac – 7:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville – 7:30 p.m.

Harrison at Anderson – 8 p.m.

Lebanon at North Montgomery – 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Lafayette Jeff – 8 p.m.

Noblesville at Frankfort – 7:30 p.m.

North Newton at North White – 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Lewis Cass – 7:30 p.m.

Pioneer at West Central – 7:30 p.m.

Rensselaer Central at North Judson – 8 p.m.

Seeger at Attica – 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Carroll – 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Frontier – 7:30 p.m.

Western Boone at Danville – 8 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...