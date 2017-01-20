Ball State asks for $5M to pay for interactive classrooms

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University officials are asking state legislators for $5 million to help pay for dozens of new interactive classrooms.

Ball State plans to match the proposed line item with $2.5 million for a total of 30 new classrooms at a cost of $7.5 million. The (Muncie) Star Press reports that the money is a one-time addition to the $2.5 million entrepreneurial line item Ball State is again asking for from the state.

The school held a pilot project with the classrooms in 2015 and they were shown to curtail failing math grades.

Interim Ball State President Terry King says the interactive learning spaces change the method and practice of teaching. Faculty members need special training to teach in one of the new spaces, which cost about $250,000 a piece.

