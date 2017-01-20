‘Black out’ protest held at Purdue to rally for diversity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Social justice groups at Purdue are protesting University President Mitch Daniels for not openly condemning a white nationalist group.

In November 2016, posters were hung on Purdue’s campus from a group called American Vanguard. Some of the posters read, “White guilt, free yourself from cultural Marxism” and “We have a right to exist,” with a picture of a white man and woman.

Daniels later stated the posters should be ignored.

Protesters held a rally Friday to say Daniels did not appropriately address the situation.

Rally organizers, who wished to stay anonymous, say not condemning American Vanguard is the same thing as supporting it.

“Purdue University is the only one that has not met these demands. We think that this is something important for him to show up and do something about. Because right now he is going out of line with everybody else, and he is also setting a tone of tacit compliance and tacit support for the American Vanguard.”

Some attendees covered their faces during the rally fearing retaliation from American Vanguard.

In response to Friday’s protest, the university released an email stating a 12 percent increase in minority enrollment this year and launching the $1 million Diversity Transformation Award program to challenge faculty to advance campus diversity.

