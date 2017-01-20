Breaking down President Trump’s inauguration speech

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Donald Trump is now the nation’s 45th president. President Trump took the Oath of Office at noon on the steps of the Capitol Building. Former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence was also sworn-in as vice president.

A massive security force was in place to protect nearly a million people in attendance. Trump spoke to the country for the first time as our nation’s leader and addressed the movement that won him the election.

“At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction that a nation exists to serve its citizens,” Trump said Friday at his inauguration. “Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves.”

Josh Scacco, a Purdue assistant professor with the Brian Lamb School of Communication, said when you look and these speeches and study them over a period of time you begin to notice patterns. He said Trump’s speech deviated quite a bit from the previous patterns of inaugural addresses.

“I think that the big purpose of an inaugural address, really, is actually to unify the public behind the new president,” Scacco said on News 18 at Noon on Friday. “So there’s an important legitimacy function involved here.”

He said even though he won the electoral college and is constitutionally the president, the majority of the voting public – 3 million people in regards to the popular vote – did not support him.

But Scacco said if you look at the tone of his remarks, you will see they were focused quite a bit on the individuals who got him into office and his language mirrored that in his speech.

“He talked about America as a place of struggle and hardship, … talked about tombstones dotting the Midwest in terms of factories … or talking about American carnage in inner cities – these are not necessarily the traditionally uplifting appeals you see in an inaugural address,” Scacco said.

“That said, I do think that there’s something that all American can potentially rally around – which is this notion that he wants to put power back into the hands of the people and bring it away from Washington, D.C, he continued.

Watch the full interview to see what Scacco has to say on Trump’s speech compared to other Republican presidents, especially his comparison to George W. Bush and his 2005 inauguration. Also, check out what they have to say about Trump’s use of the word “protectionism” in his speech.

