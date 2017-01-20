Emmy award winning actor, comedian Louie Anderson at Lafayette Theater

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — You’ve seen him as a cartoon and you’ve seen him on TV, and Friday night you can see him in person.

Emmy award winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson will be taking the stage at the Lafayette Theater Friday night. Anderson has been touring the country in between headlining shows in Las Vegas and playing Christine Baskets on the FX comedy Baskets.

In the show, Anderson will touch on many topics. But he said he tries to keep it clean, that doesn’t mean he won’t be using any F-words.

“Yeah, you know, I do all of the F words I always tell people. I do family, food, fat, over fifty. Did I mention food? Fat? I talk about my mom, dad and my little brother, and I am working on a bunch of new stuff,” Anderson said. “So I’ll do that, I’ll do my Trump impression, I love doing my Trump impression.”

Anderson said he never gave the role a second thought when asked to join the crew.

“They called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a show, Zack’s show. Would you play a character?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ They said, ‘We want you to play Zack’s mom; and I said, ‘Yes let’s do it,'” he said. “I knew right away it would be a really terrific thing.”

Tickets are still available at the box office. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off around 8 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...