Group from Lafayette boards bus to Women’s March on Washington

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – More than 50 women and men from the Lafayette area are on their way to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington.

The group left on a bus Friday evening. They will be driving through the night to make it to the march on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to peacefully march to make sure their voices are heard for women’s rights.

Local organizers said it’s a cause that’s worth the long trip.

“To say, ‘This is what we expect out of this new administration — that everybody will be treated equally and everybody will be important, everybody will have access to healthcare, and global warming will be paid attention to,'” said Linda Dolby.

There will be a similar march here in Lafayette on Saturday. It will take place at 2 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.

