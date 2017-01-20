Lafayette man convicted of child molesting, child exploitation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Michael Osborn, 46, of Lafayette is convicted of nine charges including child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation in August 2016, when deputies say inappropriate photos were discovered on a 12-year-old girl’s phone while she was at school.

According to court documents, Osborn is accused of touching the child inappropriately on several occasions as well as sending the child explicit photos and videos.

Prosecutors charged Osborn with nine charges in October of 2016: child molesting (2 counts), vicarious sexual gratification, child exploitation (2 counts), child solicitation, possession of child pornography, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Osborn’s sentencing will be Feb. 21.

