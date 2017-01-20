Local business reacts to Center St. homicide arrests

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Geneo’s Hunting and Fishing Supplies owner Gene Mills said Lafayette’s first homicide of the year was a little too close for comfort.

“I’d say I was pretty shocked, especially that close to my shop,” said Mills.

Early Monday morning, police were called to the 1600 block of Center Street – just a few steps away from Mills’ business.

Fifty-two-year-old John Byler was found shot inside an apartment. He was later pronounced dead at a Lafayette hospital.

Despite the homicide investigation, Mills said he wasn’t concerned.

“I’ve got so many alarms, and so much security on now, and so many cameras that I feel relatively safe,” he added.

However, it was Mills’ measures to protect his business that caught the attention of investigators.

“My building is pretty much covered all the way around,” said Mills. “So anybody even approaching the building is going to be on camera even before they approach the building.”

Mills said Lafayette police requested surveillance video from the business in order to help with the investigation. Although Mills has several cameras already in place outside of the business, he said he’s going to increase security because of the crime.

“I’m putting in a few more cameras, I know,” said Mills.

On Friday, police arrested 39-year-old Wesley Hampton and 35-year-old Aarron Vance, both of Lafayette. They face preliminary charges of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Although News 18 couldn’t confirm if the surveillance video led police to the suspects, Mills said he was more than happy to hand over the video.

“Anytime we as civilians can help out the police and make their job a little easier,” added Mills. “Because they’ve got it hard enough, I think that’s always going to be a good thing.”

Hampton and Vance are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Police have turned the case over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office to review for formal charges.

